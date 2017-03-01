Here's why pandas became black and white

Here's why pandas became black and white

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of India

The giant panda's distinct black-and-white markings have two functions: camouflage and communication, a new study has found. The study suggests that this dual colouration stems from its poor diet of bamboo and inability to digest a broader variety of plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC