H&M factory in Myanmar damaged in violent labour dispute

Workers demanding better conditions and benefits have destroyed the production line of a Chinese-owned factory making clothes for Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, in one of the most violent labour disputes in Myanmar in years. The logo of Swedish fashion lebel H&M is seen outside a store in Vienna, Austria, October 1, 2016.

