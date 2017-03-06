Grand Rapids Ballet's Michael Auer creates theatrical magic behind the scenes

"Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain," said the Wizard of Oz after being caught for the elaborate stagecraft he presented to Dorothy and her compatriots in the 1939 movie classic of the same name. It's a desire for anonymity Grand Rapids Ballet creative director Michael Auer, the organization's own multitalented and multifaceted wizard, can identify with as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.