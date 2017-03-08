Full Professorship Position for Neuro...

Full Professorship Position for Neuroimmunology

The Medical University of Vienna, Austria, invites applications for the position of a Full Professor for Neuroimmunology at the Center of Brain Research. The Center of Brain Research is a multidisciplinary research institute structured into six divisions .

