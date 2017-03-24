Famous Kensington harpsichordist Gordon Murray killed after being struck by taxi in Vienna
Murray, 68, who has been living in Vienna, Austria, with his wife Ann, 66, for many years, was killed in a traffic accident when he was struck by a taxi on March 12. The Express, a news outlet in England, reported that the taxi hit Murray and a British friend as he was walking her to her front door in the Landstrasse area. Passengers in the taxi that hit Murray started CPR on the 89-year-old woman until paramedics arrived.
