Fado princess takes her art worldwide following stint as a busker

One day in 1999, when Dona Rosa was singing in Rua Augusta, a pedestrian street in downtown Lisbon, she met the well-known Viennese artist and impresario Andre Heller, who was looking for a fado singer for a TV production of an Austrian television company. The blind woman's singing - she made her living by performing on the street - touched Heller deeply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.