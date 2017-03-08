Extremely popular stamp subject gets second United Nations set
The United Nations Postal Administration is celebrating international dance on stamps being issued March 23. Polynesian dance is featured on the pane of 49A stamps for use from the U.N. headquarters in New York City. A second pane of International Dance stamps for use from U.N. headquarters shows Pascal Campion's illustrations of native American dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
