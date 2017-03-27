Dutch parliament hit by 'ransomware' ...

Dutch parliament hit by 'ransomware' attack: ANP news

Reuters

The Dutch parliament's website was briefly hit by a so-called 'ransomware' attack on Tuesday, Dutch news agency ANP reported. The form of attack in which hackers scramble a computer system and seek a ransom to unscramble it came amid concerns that Turkish hackers are targeting the Netherlands.

