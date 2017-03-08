Dunne to attend UN Commission on Drug...

Dunne to attend UN Commission on Drugs meeting

Associate Health Minister, Hon Peter Dunne will this week attend the 60th session on the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, Austria. While there Mr Dunne will deliver a national statement on behalf of New Zealand and also undertake a number of bilateral meetings with counterparts from around the world.

Chicago, IL

