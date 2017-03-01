Cops: Fraudster Posed As Member Of Nickelback

MARCH 1--In a deeply embarrassing fraud scheme, a Florida man actually posed as the drummer for Nickelback in a bid to swindle Investigators allege that Lee Koenig, 45, masqueraded as Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair when recently placing an e-mail order with Lewitt Audio, a Vienna, Austria firm. The order was subsequently flagged by a Nickelback business representative as "out of the ordinary," a police report notes .

