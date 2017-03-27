Commemorative plaque to Hungarian Jew...

Commemorative plaque to Hungarian Jews unveiled in PetrA3 4alka

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Over 1,700 prisoners were imprisoned in inhuman conditions in the Nazi camp located in Petrzalka or Engerau in German. Hungarian Jews who suffered or died at the Engerau labour camp under the Nazi regime on the territory of Bratislava's borough of Petrzalka now have their own commemorative site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC