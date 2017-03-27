Commemorative plaque to Hungarian Jews unveiled in PetrA3 4alka
Over 1,700 prisoners were imprisoned in inhuman conditions in the Nazi camp located in Petrzalka or Engerau in German. Hungarian Jews who suffered or died at the Engerau labour camp under the Nazi regime on the territory of Bratislava's borough of Petrzalka now have their own commemorative site.
