Cleveland Orchestra grapples with critical issues in wide-ranging...

After Sunday's panel discussion by the Cleveland Orchestra, titled "Is Bach's St. John Passion Anti-Semitic?," I better understand not only the issues surrounding the piece in question but also the perspective of scholars and, surprisingly, music director Franz Welser-Most himself. In short, when I attend the first performance Thursday night at Severance Hall, I'll listen completely differently than I would have otherwise.

