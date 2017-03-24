BWW Preview: in Concert at The Smith ...

BWW Preview: in Concert at The Smith Center For The Performing Arts

21 hrs ago

The blending of the music of Broadway and the Las Vegas Strip returns for an encore performance with vocalist Daniel Emmet and virtuoso pianist Philip Fortenberry . "In Concert," with special guest cellist Lindsey Springer, will be performed at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on March 27. The concert will also feature original songs written by music director, Keith Thompson .

