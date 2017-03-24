Buyout funds line up bids for The Body Shop amid pricing challenges, say sources: Reuters

L'Oreal' s sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. L'Oreal, which bought the company in 2006, sent out information packages earlier this month to a large number of bidders, hoping for a valuation of close to 1 billion euros .

