Buyout funds line up bids for The Body Shop amid pricing challenges, say sources: Reuters

L'Oreal' s sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. L'Oreal, which bought the company in 2006, sent out information packages earlier this month to a large number of bidders, hoping for a valuation of close to 1 billion euros .

Chicago, IL

