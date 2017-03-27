Bulgarian Painter Iskren Iliev with Solo Exhibition 'Dust and Dreams'
On March, 30 the painter Iskren Iliev presented his solo exhibition Dust and Dreams among the archaeological remains of Sofia Roman amphitheatre . Lovers of art can see it from March 31 to April 30, 2017 in the gallery "Rimini" hotel "Arena di Serdica" street.
