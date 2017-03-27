Bodies found in Congo likely those of...

Bodies found in Congo likely those of U.N. officials: missing man's father

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two bodies have been found in central Democratic Republic of Congo and there is a "high probability" they are the remains of United Nations investigators who went missing earlier this month, the father of one of them said on Tuesday. Michael Sharp, a U.S. citizen, and Zaida Catalan, of Swedish nationality, disappeared in Congo's Kasai region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC