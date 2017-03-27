Award-winning choir to perform in Sum...

Award-winning choir to perform in Summerside

Sunday

Summerside Presbyterian Church, located on Victoria Road, will come alive with the sound of music by the award-winning voices of the Windham Chamber Singers. In 1996, the choir gained international attention when they won the "Prize of Vienna," the highest award given at the International Youth Music Festival in Vienna, Austria.

Chicago, IL

