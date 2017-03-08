Austrian lawmaker says Austrian Erdog...

Austrian lawmaker says Austrian Erdogan critics deported from Turkey

10 hrs ago

FILE PHOTO: A portrait of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan is seen as supporters wave flags before his speech at the Ethias Arena in Hasselt, Belgium, May 10, 2015. An Austrian opposition lawmaker said on Thursday five Austrian citizens who made critical comments about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had been held at Turkish airports and deported.

