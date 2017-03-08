Austrian lawmaker says Austrian Erdogan critics deported from Turkey
VIENNA: An Austrian opposition lawmaker said on Thursday five Austrian citizens who made critical comments about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had been held at Turkish airports and deported. Peter Pilz, from the Austrian Greens, is already leading a campaign against what he calls Erdogan's spy network in Europe operating via religious attaches in Turkish embassies and mosque groups who he says monitor Erdogan critics and report on them.
