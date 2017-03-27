Austrian lawmaker alleges global Turkish surveillance

In this file photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Peter Pilz from the Austrian Green party speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Vienna, Austria. Documents presented to the media Thursday March 30, 2017, by senior Austrian lawmaker Pilz purport to show a Turkish global surveillance network aimed at undermining organizations loyal to a Muslim cleric who Turkey believes was behind last year's coup attempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.