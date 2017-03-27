Austrian lawmaker alleges global Turkish surveillance
In this file photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Peter Pilz from the Austrian Green party speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Vienna, Austria. Documents presented to the media Thursday March 30, 2017, by senior Austrian lawmaker Pilz purport to show a Turkish global surveillance network aimed at undermining organizations loyal to a Muslim cleric who Turkey believes was behind last year's coup attempt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC