Austrian chancellor calls for EU-wide ban on Turkish campaigning

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern on Sunday called for a European Union-wide ban on campaign appearances by Turkish politicians to avoid having individual member countries like Germany come under pressure from Ankara. FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern addresses a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria, January 30, 2017.

