Austrian archdiocese sees surge in im...

Austrian archdiocese sees surge in immigrant converts

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

The Archdiocese of Vienna, Austria, has seen a sharp increase in the number of converts to the Catholic faith, largely because Muslim immigrants are seeking to enter the Catholic Church. Cardinal Christoph Schnborn presided on March 5 at the Rite of Election, as 254 adults prepared for Baptism at Easter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC