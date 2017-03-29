Austria to implement tight border checks
BOLZANO, MARCH 29 - Austria will check all trains at the Brenner pass in the Brennersee train station, where a special platform will be set up to prevent the slowing down of international traffic. The announcement was made by Tyrol Governor Gnther Platter.
