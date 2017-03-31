Austria to file legal challenge again...

Austria to file legal challenge against German highway toll

Austria said on Friday it would file a legal challenge against plans by Germany to introduce a road toll for foreign-registered cars using German highways. Cross-border traffic between the two countries is common and a frequently used route connecting the city of Salzburg to the west of Austria passes through a part of Germany.

Chicago, IL

