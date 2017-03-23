Australian takes out top fashion prize at iD Dunedin
With a stand-out collection of reinvented fashion classics from biker jackets to blazers, Australian designer Nehma Vitols has taken out top prize at the 13th annual iD International Emerging Designer Awards, held at the Dunedin Railway Station. A student at Sydney's University of Technology, Vitols' first place sees her take away $6000 in prize money for her collection, 'XXX', which judges describe as "inspired", merging new fabric technology with handcraft while deconstructing familiar silhouettes in an entirely unique way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC