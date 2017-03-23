Australian takes out top fashion priz...

Australian takes out top fashion prize at iD Dunedin

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

With a stand-out collection of reinvented fashion classics from biker jackets to blazers, Australian designer Nehma Vitols has taken out top prize at the 13th annual iD International Emerging Designer Awards, held at the Dunedin Railway Station. A student at Sydney's University of Technology, Vitols' first place sees her take away $6000 in prize money for her collection, 'XXX', which judges describe as "inspired", merging new fabric technology with handcraft while deconstructing familiar silhouettes in an entirely unique way.

