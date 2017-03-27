Anavex Life Sciences to Present at the 13th International Conference...
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases including Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain and various types of cancer, announced today data presentations related to Anavex's Alzheimer's disease pipeline as well as Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, participating on a panel at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases. The conference takes place from March 29 to April 2, 2017, in Vienna, Austria.
