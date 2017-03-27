Alzheon Presents Data To Support Selection Of Patients With Mild...

Alzheon, Inc. today announced the results from studies of ALZ-801 and its active molecule, tramiprosate. The new clinical data and analyses support Alzheon's study design for the pivotal clinical program for ALZ-801 , a first-in-class, oral amyloid-targeted medicine, in a genetically-defined population of patients at the Mild stage of Alzheimer's disease , with ongoing amyloid accumulation.

