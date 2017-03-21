24 Hours in Salzburg, Austria

24 Hours in Salzburg, Austria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Online Scene

A picturesque city that almost feels like you've stepped back in time to the Baroque era, Salzburg is one of the best preserved cities in Europe. Most people remember it as the setting for 'The Sound of Music' and spending a day in there means a day full of hectic sight-seeing and some truly touristy photo opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC