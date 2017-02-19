Where is The Jump filmed? K htai, Aus...

Where is The Jump filmed? K htai, Austria

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Radio Times

Just like last year, the action takes place in a resort called Khtai in the Austrian Alps, where snow is guaranteed from early December until after Easter. It's over 2000 metres above sea level and a short train ride from Tyrol's attractive capital, the city of Innsbruck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC