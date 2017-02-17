Weak Thigh Muscles Tied to Knee Osteo...

Weak Thigh Muscles Tied to Knee Osteoarthritis in Women

23 hrs ago Read more: News Max

When women had less strength in muscles known as the knee extensors, or quadriceps, which help straighten the leg for standing, climbing and kicking, they were 47 percent more likely to develop knee arthritis than women who had stronger knee extensors, the study found. Weakness in the knee flexor muscles on the back of the legs, also known as hamstrings, was associated with 41 percent greater odds of knee osteoarthritis in women.

