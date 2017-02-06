Washington governor, AG meet traveler...

Washington governor, AG meet traveler affected by ban

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson welcomed a passenger at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport who had been blocked by President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. A federal judge Friday placed a temporary hold on the ban after Washington state and Minnesota challenged the constitutionality of the ban, which targeted seven mostly Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC