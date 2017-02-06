Washington governor, AG meet traveler affected by ban
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson welcomed a passenger at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport who had been blocked by President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. A federal judge Friday placed a temporary hold on the ban after Washington state and Minnesota challenged the constitutionality of the ban, which targeted seven mostly Muslim countries.
