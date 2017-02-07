Washington governor, AG meet traveler affected by ban
A federal judge Friday placed a temporary hold on the ban after Washington state and Minnesota challenged the constitutionality of the ban, which targeted seven mostly Muslim countries. Inslee and Ferguson on Monday met Isahaq Ahmed Rabi , who was detained last Saturday at the airport in SeaTac, Washington, and summarily deported back to Vienna, Austria, where he had temporary status.
