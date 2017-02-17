Vogue Williams' blog: Bye Bye Slopes

Vogue Williams' blog: Bye Bye Slopes

I said goodbye to Innsbruck this week which was disappointing but I was ready to go. I had so much fun on the slopes but I was getting itchy feet watching everyone.

Chicago, IL

