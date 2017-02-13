Vienna woos young Indians with many attractions
New Delhi, Feb 13 The Austrian capital Vienna, known for its imperial history, beautiful gardens, and magnificent palaces, received a record number of travellers from India in 2016, contributing to 115,531 overnight stays, a 28 per cent increase from 2015. Home to legendary composers like Mozart and Beethoven, this smart metropolis with an incredible musical heritage attracted a host of music lovers, families, honeymooners and conference attendees from India during the year, according to the Vienna Tourist Board.
