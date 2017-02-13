Vienna woos young Indians with many a...

Vienna woos young Indians with many attractions

New Delhi, Feb 13 The Austrian capital Vienna, known for its imperial history, beautiful gardens, and magnificent palaces, received a record number of travellers from India in 2016, contributing to 115,531 overnight stays, a 28 per cent increase from 2015. Home to legendary composers like Mozart and Beethoven, this smart metropolis with an incredible musical heritage attracted a host of music lovers, families, honeymooners and conference attendees from India during the year, according to the Vienna Tourist Board.

