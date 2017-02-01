Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra To Celebrate 175th Anniversary At Carnegie Hall, 2/24-26

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra To Cele...

The venerable Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, celebrating its 175th anniversary this season, returns to Carnegie Hall 's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for three concerts, each featuring a work by Schubert, conducted by Franz Welser-Mst February 24-26. On Friday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m., the orchestra will perform the overture to Schubert's melodrama Die Zauberharfe , Strauss's tone poem Ein Heldenleben, and the U.S. premiere of Time Recycling composed by Ren Staar, longtime violinist with the orchestra.

Chicago, IL

