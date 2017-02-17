Vic Mensa, Vince Staples, YG Tear The House Down At Air + Style Day 2

Music met sports this President's Day Weekend in Los Angeles thanks to the Air + Style Festival . Vic Mensa, Vince Staples, YG and Major Lazer were some of the many artists who took the stage while some of the world's best snowboarders wowed the crowd at Exhibition Park in Downtown L.A. The event is owned by two-time Olympic gold medalist, Shaun White.

