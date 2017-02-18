Twin panda cubs at Vienna Zoo go exploring in first outdoor outing

Twin panda cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban have emerged from their indoor enclosure at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo and explored shrubs and a tree trunk climbing frame outdoors. Giant Panda cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen with their mother, Yang Yang, in this handout photograph dated February 27, 2017, released on February 28, 2017, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.