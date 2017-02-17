Trump wigs in big demand for Austrian...

Trump wigs in big demand for Austrian carnival-goers

So many people want to be Donald Trump this Carnival season in Austria that some costume shops have run out of wigs mimicking the U.S. president's memorable hairstyle. Plank thought she was ready to meet demand with the 10 Trump wigs she had stocked for Austria's pre-Lenten season of balls and other masked events.

