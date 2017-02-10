Topeka couple gets glimpse into life ...

Topeka couple gets glimpse into life of Syrian refugees

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Nancy and Wayne Cottril were featured speakers at the Shepherd's Center of Topeka Adventures in Learning series Friday at the Lowman United Methodist Church. The couple told of meeting a Syrian refugee while traveling in Vienna and getting a glimpse into having to choose between leaving your home or dying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC