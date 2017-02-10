Topeka couple gets glimpse into life of Syrian refugees
Nancy and Wayne Cottril were featured speakers at the Shepherd's Center of Topeka Adventures in Learning series Friday at the Lowman United Methodist Church. The couple told of meeting a Syrian refugee while traveling in Vienna and getting a glimpse into having to choose between leaving your home or dying.
