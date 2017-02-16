This Austrian Cafe Charges Extra For People To Charge Their Phones

The Hundertwasser House landmark, an apartment house designed by artist and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser, with the "Terrassencafe im Hundertwasserhaus" is seen in Vienna, Austria, Feb.15. Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognizable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.