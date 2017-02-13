The Dillinger Escape Plan cancel tour...

The Dillinger Escape Plan cancel tour dates after bus crash

Read more: Brooklynvegan

This past weekend, The Dillinger Escape Plan got into a bus accident in Poland , where thirteen people were injured , and their gear was destroyed. They've now cancelled the remainder of their European tour dates.

Chicago, IL

