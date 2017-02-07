The Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Au...

The Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria. Photo - Reuters File

Times of Oman

Vienna: Austria's parliament said on Tuesday that a Turkish hackers' group had claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that brought down its website for 20 minutes this weekend. Aslan Neferler Tim , or Lion Soldiers Team, whose website says it defends the homeland, the nation and flag, without any party political links, claimed the attack, a parliamentary spokeswoman said.

Chicago, IL

