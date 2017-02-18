Taxi drivers charge passengers more if they know ita s being paid on an expense account: Study
Taxi drivers who know their passengers will be reimbursed by their bosses for cab fare are likely to overcharge compared to travelers who are footing their own bill, according to a new study. The data were collected by a University of Innsbruck researchers who took some 400 taxi rides over 11 different routes in Athens, The Economist reported Tuesday.
Read more at Washington Times.
