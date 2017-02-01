Silhouette International Marries Lens...

Silhouette International Marries Lenses and Frames to Create Silhouette Vision Sensation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Vision Monday

LINZ, Austria- Silhouette International has taken the next step in creating quality product by producing lenses in their Linz, Austria factory that combine together with the company's frames creating Silhouette Vision Sensation. The lenses, Silhouette Panorama, include single-vision and premium progressive lenses for rimless and full-rimmed spectacles with a focus on progressive lenses and optimizing vision right to the very edge of the lens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC