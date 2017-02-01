Silhouette International Marries Lenses and Frames to Create Silhouette Vision Sensation
LINZ, Austria- Silhouette International has taken the next step in creating quality product by producing lenses in their Linz, Austria factory that combine together with the company's frames creating Silhouette Vision Sensation. The lenses, Silhouette Panorama, include single-vision and premium progressive lenses for rimless and full-rimmed spectacles with a focus on progressive lenses and optimizing vision right to the very edge of the lens.
