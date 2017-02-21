See guns seized by police and up for ...

See guns seized by police and up for auction online today

Firearms that were seized by police went up for auction at 8 a.m. today, Feb. 23, 2017. The guns are available for inspection at On Target Guns & Gunsmithing located at 6984 W. Main St. in Kalamazoo.

