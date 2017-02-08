SE, central Europe states eye closer ...

SE, central Europe states eye closer border cooperation to deter migrants

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

More than a dozen countries in central and southeastern Europe agreed on Wednesday to draw up plans by late April for closer military and civilian cooperation to protect their borders in case a migrant deal the EU has struck with Turkey collapses. Hungary's State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Kontrat, Austria's Interior Minister Sobotka, Austria's Defence Minister Doskozil and Czech Republic's Deputy Defence Minister Landovsky address a news conference in Vienna Austria's Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka and Austria's Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil listen during a news conference in Vienna, Austria February 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Tue PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC