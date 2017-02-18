Russia plans to further cut oil output - minister
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The volume of oil production in Russia in February will be lower than in January, the country's Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Feb.27. The production cut in February will be higher than 117,000 barrels per day in January, RIA Novosti quoted the minister as saying.
