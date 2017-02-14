RoseAnne Spradlin Becomes New York Live Arts '17-'18...
New York Live Arts, under the artistic leadership of world renowned choreographer, National Medal of Arts, MacArthur "Genius" Award and Kennedy Center Honors winner Bill T. Jones and Associate Artistic Director Janet Wong, announced RoseAnne Spradlin as the 2017-18 Randjelovic/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist . The Randjelovic/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist is one of the most substantial awards for a choreographer in the United States and a significant vehicle for midcareer artists.
