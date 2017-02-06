Roland Hauser: There Is Still Room to...

Roland Hauser: There Is Still Room to Improve Bulgaria's Business Environment

19 hrs ago

There are practically no areas where we don't enjoy dense and excellent cooperation, but this does not mean there is no room for deepening relations, Austria 's Ambassador to Bulgaria , H.E. Roland Hauser , has told Novinite. Mr Hauser is among the nominees in our annual Personality in the News poll where voting will continue until February 20. He has served as Austria 's Ambassador to Bulgaria since September 2015.

Chicago, IL

