Respekt biodynamic group announces ne...

Respekt biodynamic group announces new members

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Three new winemakers from Germany and Austria have joined the respekt-BIODYN European biodynamic winemakers' association, taking total membership of the organisation to 22. The three new members of the transnational group are Hajszan Neumann winery in Vienna , Herbert Zillinger winery in the Weinviertel and VDP winery Dr Wehrheim in Pfalz. Austria-based respekt-BIODYN was founded in 2007 with the goal of producing "outstanding wines with the highest possible individuality".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC