Respekt biodynamic group announces new members

Three new winemakers from Germany and Austria have joined the respekt-BIODYN European biodynamic winemakers' association, taking total membership of the organisation to 22. The three new members of the transnational group are Hajszan Neumann winery in Vienna , Herbert Zillinger winery in the Weinviertel and VDP winery Dr Wehrheim in Pfalz. Austria-based respekt-BIODYN was founded in 2007 with the goal of producing "outstanding wines with the highest possible individuality".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.